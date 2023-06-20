Bidding farewell to a newfound home abroad | Column

“Tutto il mondo è qui” — the whole world is here.

A few weeks ago, we had a conversation with our host mom, Bianca, where she told us about her life and why she decided to take in study abroad students.

Her explanation was that she had traveled so much when she was younger and always had an interest in other cultures. Now that she’s settled back in Salerno and doesn’t have to move, she gets to experience all of it in her own home.

The message above has stuck with me as I’m counting down my final days in Italy.

The main intention of this program is to completely immerse yourself in the Italian language and culture. At the start, this was a very daunting idea — as of late, I’ve been pretty proud of my ability to navigate book stores and museums in complete Italian.

Reflecting on nearly six weeks, I’ve been lucky enough to have so many cultural experiences that I’ll value forever.

When Salernitana maintained their position in Serie A, the town hosted a huge celebration along the sea. My roommate, Rachel, and I got to listen to local chants, musicians and an Italian soccer version of September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

I had known the importance of soccer in Italy prior, but it was incredibly endearing to witness how the team brought an entire city so close together.

Some of my other favorite experiences have been with Maja, the host daughter.

I’ve gotten to experience an Italian Nickelodeon version of Mario Kart nearly every night after dinner. We’ve listened to her favorite artists, watched Italian YouTube and learned card tricks with Neapolitan playing cards.

While I’m not sure what aspects of American culture we contributed, Rachel and I have been so fortunate to live with Bianca. It’s been the most welcoming and fun place to stay.

This program was also the first time I’d ever traveled to Europe. It’s been a literal dream come true. I’m already eager to come back.

We traveled to Rome this past weekend, and I fell in love with the city. The rich art history and bustling energy are unmatched — I’ll be visiting again as soon as possible.

Our trip to Rome alone felt reflective in everything I’ve learned and cherished in this program, too.

I got to visit various artworks, specifically my favorite Caravaggio paintings. Considering I studied and loved these paintings in high school, it felt like a very full circle moment.

We also made memories that I’ll never forget. When our van picked us up 20 minutes before we had to catch the train, our driver blasted techno music, crazily speeding through the streets of Rome and swerving around pedestrians.

It was a situation I would’ve typically been anxious about, but instead, I spent it crying with laughter alongside the most amazing friends.

I’ve learned to take myself a little less seriously and, most importantly, live everyday to experience something new.

While I’m excited for my shower at home, clothing dryers and cold water, Salerno has become a version of home I’ll miss dearly.

There’s truly nothing like waking up in the morning and traveling through old, cobblestone streets. The constant pasta and pastries are a gift and I don’t know what I’ll do without a lungomare.

I can’t express enough how grateful I feel for the opportunity I’ve been given. Every person, place and activity has accumulated to an adventure of a lifetime.

Luckily, I still have until the end of the week before I have to officially say goodbye. I will most definitely be eating as much gelato and spaghetti as possible.

So until then, grazie mille, Salerno. Mi mancherai moltissimo.

