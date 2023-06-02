An Inspiring 2 Weeks in Greece | Column

Tuesday was the start of a three-day trip around central Greece.

After long bus rides and tours around Delphi, I sat on my hotel patio, took deep bites of my apple and looked out at my view of the mountains and Kolpos Iteas. My hair was still wet from my shower.

Most of the showers in Greece are not overhead to save water; thus, showers involve a full body rinse, turning off the water, laying the showerhead down, shampooing without the water and turning the water back on to rinse.

So, everytime I’d turn the shower on, water would shoot all over the hotel bathroom. No wonder there's a drain outside of the shower.

The toilets are different, too. The pipes are not built for toilet paper, so you throw the paper in a small bin next to the toilet — definitely strange at first.

That’s beside the point.

Tuesday’s agenda began with visiting Hosios Loukas Holy Monastery.

The monastery was decorated with intricate Byzantine paintings and architecture. It was truly captivating.

However, the most alluring part of the experience was the relic of Luke of Steiris.

His mummified hand was on display under a glass case. After slowly peeling back the cloth with much anticipation, I found myself admiring the relic for minutes.

I even went back for a second look later.

Relics are objects or body parts belonging to a saint. I find both the faith and novelty of them very interesting — especially their supposed miraculous properties, like healling.

The second half of Tuesday we drove to Delphi. On this ride, I realized heaven would be like riding in a bus with no destination. The only thing I'd worry about is looking out the window.

My stomach would always be pleasantly full; the seat would always be comfortable, and I’d be able to listen to whatever music I desired.

When my group arrived at Delphi, we only had time for the museum, which had a great collection of statues. One of the statues was even made of bronze — this is rare as many were melted down.

The town Delphi is small; however, the restaurants and bars have incredible views.

Wednesday we visited the archaeological site of Delphi. The most notable part of the site was the stadiums where they held athletic competitions.

Since I'm a sprinter on Penn State’s Club Track Team, I was imagining I could hop the fence to run on the grass in the stadium. I even wore my PSUTFC short shorts just in case the opportunity arose.

After Delphi, we made our way to Kalabaka and its breathtaking Meteora mountains — natural stone pillars formed over a million years ago.

Many of these mountains, more accurately pillars, are adorned with monasteries that contain incredible churches.

Along with having relics of their own, the churches have murals that cover every inch of their walls — in the most literal sense, they’re awesome.

So awesome that I walked out of the gift shop with a Saint Christopher pendant. I might be converted after all.

It was raining when we arrived at the Monastery of Saint Stephen. I threw on a Penn State hoodie and flicked up my hood to stay dry.

Walking across the wooden bridge above an extremely high gap, I felt like Obi-Wan on Kamino.

The only reason this thought came to mind was because I saw the 2020 Lego Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor at a random rest stop. This set has been retired since 2021, so it was a miracle to see it.

I gasped when I saw it — ask my classmates.

I would’ve bought it, but 42€ was too high for me — it was $24 at release. Seeing it in the wild is enough.

The monasteries in Meteora and the town of Kalabaka were my favorite places so far, I definitely see myself going back.

The town is full of incredible people, friendly stray cats — although they’re just trying to steal your fried gavros — and, of course, beautiful views.

The most heartwarming experience I had occurred at Wednesday's dinner in town.

I was watching a Greek Orthodox priest interact with a baby. The smile on the priest’s face was so precious you'd forget anything was wrong in the world.

In town, I picked up some patches for my bag as well, considering I couldn’t find any in Athens.

I’m planning a backpacking trip through the Balkans after Greece, so I aspire to have my backpack covered in patches when I get back to school in the fall.

In addition to my patches, I’ll be wearing a vintage suede, sherpa lined, Schott NYC jacket I picked up for 30€ at a thrift shop in Athens' art district.

It's a little big, but I like to layer; plus, I knew my friend Riley would have killed me if I didn't get it. We’re Schott loyalists.

