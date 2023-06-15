American men are struggling with friendship: Here’s how we fix it | Column

TV in the ‘90s was dominated by the ideals of adult American friendship.

Shows like “Seinfeld” and “Friends” are still some of the most popular shows today, and it speaks volumes to how people of almost any age can relate to series that aired over two decades ago.

There’s something about the theme of a close friendship that can cross any boundary or overcome any difference — separating us from characters like Rachel or Jerry.

It makes it even more shocking that, in the real world, there’s data showing adults in this country are struggling with this concept of friendship.

And who’s suffering the most from this decline? Men.

According to a survey done by the Survey Center on American Life, in 1990, 40% of American men said they had 10 or more close friends, and in 2021, that number dropped to 15%.

In that same timespan, the percent of American men with no close friends increased from 3% all the way to 15%.

Eighty-five percent of men may still have at least one close friend, but in 30 years, adult social circles have significantly decreased.

The timing of this survey likely stands out given what was happening in the country in 2021. The world was still in the middle of one of the most isolating periods in human history.

Interestingly, the data doesn’t point to the COVID-19 pandemic being a major cause for the decline of American friendship. Another study from the Survey Center on American Life showed 56% of young adults made at least one new friend in 2020.

The pandemic certainly played a role in this “friendship recession,” but since the ‘90s, friendship and community for adult people has been on the decline.

The importance of friends can’t be overstated. The values of friendship, and having a strong emotional support system beyond your family, certainly comes down to preference and personality, but the vast majority of people need “close friends.”

It’s interesting that these surveys differentiated a “close friend” from a “friend.” While 15% of American men didn’t have close friends, they still had friends — so what’s the difference?

Humans have actually been wrestling with the ethics and the defining of friendship for centuries. Aristotle in “Nicomachean Ethics” said there were three types of friendships: utility, pleasure and virtue.

It’s doubtful that all adult American men are philosophizing over the utilities and virtues of their relationships. Utility, pleasure and virtue are certainly the basis for any good friendship.

Male friendships are built around what we share. For all our lives, we’ve conceived our closest friendships and sense of community from things as simple as our preferred way to spend recess, to the sports we play in high school.

A friend can be someone who passes me the ball, makes me laugh when we go out on Friday night, or shares my values or virtues — I feel comfortable confiding in them.

Most men pride themselves in their ability to establish friendship out of the simplest commonalities, but our deepest friendships, our close friendships, are centered around more substantial matters.

Close friends are the ones we trust more, enjoy more. Some close friends are very similar to us and others can appear wildly different on a superficial level, but all of these relationships share a common ground from which an essential sense of friendship can blossom.

It’s simple to point to teenage noses stuck in their screens as the reason people aren’t making friends like they used to. The rise of social media and the expansion of internet platforms helped us become more connected than ever.

In reality, people can explore and deepen niche tastes and preferences through the internet, and it’s all supported by huge international communities that exist virtually.

Perhaps the more nuanced argument comes from how these communities are achieved. We share our uniqueness through the safety of anonymity.

We can make friends and involve ourselves in communities without having to show our faces. Or maybe we show our faces and bear our hearts, but we never have to see the faces of the people viewing us.

It’s easy for my Twitter account to be invested in a host of interests, a mindset and a belief system. However, it’s more difficult to share these things face-to-face.

The internet is completely reliable when it comes to finding another person who believes and thinks exactly like we do. There are few guarantees a friend from pickup soccer will be into Wes Anderson movies.

There’s no guarantee they’ll share my religious beliefs or the importance of family.

It really is easy for American men to make friends, but it requires far more trust and vulnerability to build a close friendship.

Friendships built around work or shared activities are made fast, but they tend to dry up just as quickly when what we truly value doesn’t match in some way.

Those relationships can’t have sustainable growth, and those people ultimately can’t become part of our support system.

The risk that someone won’t relate to our love of “Friends” or Zach Bryan is heavily outweighed by the rewards of finding a close friend in someone.

Men, today, are more conscious of toxic masculinity and the need to “talk to someone” in difficult moments, probably more so than men in 1990. It should be more important than ever for the adult man of the present to be bold in the pursuit of closer friendships.

To men who struggle with friendship, go back to your roots. Go build relationships in the activities and shared interests that have always wrought community.

But to all men, as our social circles and support systems shrink, we must trust in one another. Trust that you’re always one honest question or one profound comment away from a close friend.

MORE COLUMNS

Routines are meant to be broken | Column At the moment, Taylor Swift is in the middle of a U.S. concert tour, and the singer-songwrit…