Against reason | Column

Reason is a constraint.

Freeing oneself from constraints, whether self imposed or otherwise, is something that precludes the majority of people from finding out how to effectively think. To suffer from self imposed order over the natural proclivity to launch into entropic chaos is concerning, and fraught with misgivings as to how one might live.

The crux of this argument is to do it by feel, whatever it happens to be. Calculating everything for success does not fix anything and often leads to more problems than simply letting the pieces fall.

Do it backwards. Build a house starting from the roof. Purposefully tangle up the words, maybe you’ll get something you like. Intuit. Think in spirals rather than straight lines. Think in color. Making some space in your head for what you want to do is more beneficial than systematizing every minute of your day. À rebours. Don’t talk but babble out loud. Speak in tongues.

Perhaps some people benefit from instilling a natural order into their lives. Perhaps most. The way order dominates our day, in this system, whatever one wishes to call it, is hierarchical and borderline tyrannical.

This order fractures our lives beyond repair, often providing the inverse of what it promises to solve in us, supposedly giving structure. The higher you build, the higher the chance to fall.

But this should be fun. It’s fun to live, and to live deliberately. It’s fun to make mistakes with the chance to learn. (Most don’t.)

It doesn’t really all matter that much, does it? Why risk not risking?

I care much for order and it’s a virus from which I’m trying to escape. It does not gnaw and claw but almost hums — in the back there, behind the curtain, stage left, as I wait for it to be pulled away with the proverbial vaudeville hook. It’s a certain force looming over many of us looking to structure our time.

One might find a great feeling of satisfaction in going against the grain where it counts. Much time is devoted to beating this out of us but we must always retain the spirit of creativity.

Otherwise, we might lose our ability to conceive of new ideas unfettered by the orderly approach and untouched by people who don’t know any better.

MORE COLUMNS

This jumble is mine | Column I like the mess and the clutter but only because it’s mine.