Addressing the absurd prices for individual Penn State football tickets | Column

This summer, I sat in the TicketMaster waiting room, behind 2,000 people, and watched as the time ticked by. It was slowly getting closer to my turn to secure student football tickets.

It was 7 a.m. I sipped my coffee, trying to stay patient.

Finally, my chance to buy a ticket came. I quickly typed my student ID into the system and clicked “buy,” but nothing happened. So, I clicked again and again — and again.

Then, a message appeared stating that no more student tickets were left.

For the 2023 Penn State football season, the student ticket package cost $246 — a hefty amount compared to other universities.

Considering the competitive queue and limited ticket availability, many Penn State students are left without season passes — although there are still alternate ways to make it into the student section. Every week people resell their tickets, whether it be through a website, Facebook or GroupMe chat.

This week, Penn State versus West Virginia tickets were being sold for up to $200, maybe more.

This year was the first time I was unable to get season passes, so I joined the masses in the various ticket-selling forums.

I don’t know if I’m just new to the ticket game, or naive, although $200 for a single ticket is a bit absurd — especially when the student season pass charges about $35 per game, for seven games.

While I could go into the logistics of supply and demand, there is a prevalent phenomenon that could be applied to this situation: game theory.

Hypothetically, if two people are bidding on the same ticket, unknowing what the others’ initial offers are, should they play it big to win or be cautious and save money?

There are a few situations to think about here: If one person bids high and the other bids low, the higher bidder wins but loses more money. If both contenders bid high, then the highest offer wins, costing the contender more. If both contenders bid low, the higher-low bid wins.

Any situation costs the contender something — whether it’s a hefty load of money or a chance at sitting in the Beaver Stadium student section.

Which route should buyers take? Should they spend more money for a guaranteed win or risk not getting a ticket by offering a low initial price to save more money per game?

The best case scenario would be if both contenders bid low so neither have to spend a lot of money. Although there tends to always be a bidder who offers a large sum of money for the initial bid.

When one seller upcharges a ticket, all other ticket sellers seem to raise their prices to match.

What would have happened if all contenders offered a low, initial bid from the start?

Ticket prices wouldn’t spike throughout the week, and they’d likely have a lower median price across selling platforms.

Although, there is a problem with this plan: Will the majority of students contribute to the good of the community or act selfishly? To lower ticket prices, every bidder must offer a low initial price.

In order to buy tickets for a reasonable price moving forward, buyers shouldn’t come in with a high initial offer. If the majority comes in at a low price, sellers won’t have a choice but to sell at reasonable prices.

So for the love of Penn State football and broke college students, buyers should think proactively and come together to lower ticket prices for the season games.

