Addressing loneliness, change after leaving home | Column

With the first week of classes officially over, and syllabus silliness winding down, one thing is beginning to ramp up: the feeling of loneliness.

Despite being surrounded by over 40,000 other students, feelings of excitement can quickly turn to nerves, home-sickness and loneliness.

The first lesson college taught me was that it’s possible to feel alone despite being surrounded by others.

Feelings like these are more than expected.

My freshman year, I was over the moon to be dropped off and left to my own will, but by the end of the second week, I ended my nights curled up in my bed scrolling through photos of family and friends from home.

Last week, I was trekking up Shortlidge to class when I spotted multiple students on the phone — some with tears in their eyes, others with shaky voices or nervously picking at their nails. I could tell they were experiencing the first wave of loneliness and homesickness.

Once you settle into your schedule, and the extra distractions are gone, it feels as if you're left with a completely new life and world.

Being away from home is a feeling that not everyone is used to or has experienced before. Not everyone goes to overnight camp, boarding school or journeys abroad to leave their homes.

For some students, home is all they know.

Despite being someone who’s always excited to leave home and explore, I was surprised to find myself feeling homesick during syllabus week this year.

Going into my junior year, I’m excited to continue with undergraduate research, reconnect with friends, and eat plenty of Berkey Creamery ice cream. However, after my parents dropped me off at Terminal B at Logan Airport, I felt something I’d never experienced before — the feeling of not wanting to return to college.

Being home in Massachusetts brings me a feeling of youth; I go to the beaches I grew up on, eat as many oysters as I want and see family and friends who live in my city. My stuffed dog Barkley always welcomes me back to my childhood room — proudly sitting crisscross on my bed, with his paws folded in front of him, as if he was ready to close a deal. My mother has posed him in this little position on my bed ever since I received him, back in December 2002.

This year, my mother could sense my feelings of not wanting to go back, but being excited to start a new year. (I swear she has a superpower to feel exactly what I’m feeling even if I don’t tell her.) The hugs at the airport were longer, and I felt a single tear form in my eye.

It’s OK to feel these emotions, even if you’re someone who typically doesn’t feel too shaken up by change. These feelings are what make us human, and they also make us value everything in life.

As university students return to school around the world, it’s important for them to remember that they are not alone — their feelings are real and very important.

If you find yourself feeling homesick in the HUB-Robeson Center, lonely in the library or distraught in the dining hall, don’t become overly alerted. College is a big change, but big changes bring personal growth and discovery.

It’s OK to feel alone while surrounded by people. It’s also OK to not feel homesick at all. But regardless of what you feel, don’t let it get you down.

