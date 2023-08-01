Omaha hires former Penn State women’s hockey staffer Brian Suslow as director of hockey operations

One Penn State staffer is moving on.

Brian Suslow, who served as the program’s director of hockey operations for the past two seasons, is taking the same role at Omaha.

Please help us welcome Brian Suslow to Omaha, our new Director of Hockey Operations!Brian joins us after a two-year stint as the DOHO for @PennStateWHKY. Before PSU, he served as a hockey ops assistant for @SkatingSaints & was the video coordinator for @SLU_whockey!#OmahaHKY pic.twitter.com/h3PkBPGkFG — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) August 1, 2023

Before working with the Nittany Lions, Suslow spent time as a hockey operations assistant with the men’s team and as the video coordinator with the women’s team at St. Lawrence.

The program currently doesn't have a staffer designated that is set to fill the role, per the Penn State Athletics staff directory.

