Omaha hires former Penn State women’s hockey staffer Brian Suslow as director of hockey operations

Penn State women’s hockey vs. Lindenwood, Alma Mater

The Penn State women’s hockey team sings the Alma Mater after its game against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Lady Lions 5-1.

 Ella Freda

One Penn State staffer is moving on.

Brian Suslow, who served as the program’s director of hockey operations for the past two seasons, is taking the same role at Omaha.

Before working with the Nittany Lions, Suslow spent time as a hockey operations assistant with the men’s team and as the video coordinator with the women’s team at St. Lawrence.

The program currently doesn't have a staffer designated that is set to fill the role, per the Penn State Athletics staff directory.

