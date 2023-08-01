Mental health resources to aid Penn State students

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and relationship violence, eating disorders and other mental health concerns.

As Penn State students prepare for the fall semester, some may need or want to know what resources are available to them if they are struggling with an eating disorder, relationship violence, sexual assault or other mental health issues.

Here are some of these resources available for Penn State students.

Emergency or Crisis

If a student or someone they know is experiencing a mental health emergency or needs immediate support, they can call the Penn State Crisis Line at 1-877-229-6400 or text “LIONS” to 741741 for immediate support.

CAPS

Many resources are offered by the Counseling and Psychological Services. Here’s are some options that CAPS offers, according to its website:

Group, individual and couples counseling: Therapy groups include general therapy for all students, population and concern-specific groups to address “topics specific to presenting concerns.”

For individuals, CAPS provides “short-term” counseling for students “whose needs can best be met through a brief and solution-focused treatment modality.” Couples counseling is open to married, unmarried and LGBTQ+ couples and is available when at least one partner is a full-time student at Penn State.

WellTrack Boost: WellTrack Boost is an app that can be downloaded for iOS and Android. The app features a wellness assessment, “regularly-scheduled mood checks” and coping tools that use “aspects of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to help students cope with distress.” The app also includes programs called “Courses,” which cover topics from healthy sleep to public speaking.

CAPS Chat: CAPS Chat meetings are free and provide students “informal consultation” with counselors from CAPS. Lasting up to 30 minutes, the meetings can be virtual or in-person

Online services: The CAPS Virtual Library includes “informative videos and podcast episodes about various mental health topics” and was created for Penn State students by CAPS clinicians.

CAPS also offers “Zoom-based outreach events” and has a link on its website to where students can find community mental health providers. Additionally, CAPS offers anonymous online mental health screenings that can be taken at any time.

Psychiatric services: These services are available for CAPS clients who “may benefit from medication in addition to counseling.” Students must be referred by a member of the CAPS staff and will be charged $30 per visit for the psychiatric evaluation and any follow-up visits.

Healthy Eating and Living Support: For individuals seeking resources or support regarding body image and eating concerns, HEALS is a “multidisciplinary program” with a team comprised of professionals and providers who “specialize in providing education, resources and support to students affected by mild to moderate concerns with eating and body image.”

Alcohol and other drug concerns: The CAPS Alcohol and Other Drug program provides “brief interventions and short-term care” to full-time registered students. CAPS staff also helps with “referrals to other AOD providers, including referrals for long-term counseling or higher levels of care.”

CAPS clinicians also facilitate a SMART Recovery group throughout the academic year. The group is a “drop-in” mutual self-help group that offers “skills-based training for problematic substance use and other compulsive behaviors.”

Sexual assault and relationship violence: CAPS provides links and resources for medical care, emotional support, reporting and related resources and services.

Specialized resources for various groups

Racially minoritized students: In addition to ongoing counseling services, CAPS offers a Racial Stress, Trauma and Empowerment group during the academic year. CAPS clinicians “co-facilitate” the Black and Latino Male Empowerment Group and Women of Color Empowerment Group in partnership with the Multicultural Resource Center.

Sexually Diverse and Gender Diverse students: Students can request a counselor with “expertise in working with SGD students” when making a counseling appointment.

Specific groups, such as Queer Space, are “led by” clinicians with this expertise. Additionally, the Gender Diverse Care Team, a “collaboration” between University Health Services and CAPS, serves students seeking gender-affirming care.

Veterans: For veterans, CAPS provides individual counseling, as well as links to various resources on its site, such as student clubs and organizations, local resources and support, mental health and financial aid resources.

Student-athletes: Team or Student-Athlete Group Workshops are available for student-athletes. These workshops can be “tailored” to each team or group’s needs, including “loss of love and passion for [their] sport,” “mental blocks,” “injury stress” and more.

More information about all of these resources can be found on the CAPS website.

Student Organizations

There are also student organizations dedicated to mental health.

Lift the Mask Club: According to its Org Central page, this club aims to “reduce the stigma of mental health illnesses,” and “aims to increase awareness and to seek solutions to the many problems related to mental health in [America].”

DMAX Club: According to its Org Central page, DMAX Club aims to “eliminate the stigma of issues related to mental health and encourage safe and caring conversations about mental and emotional issues among students.”

Lions for Recovery: This group is affiliated with the Penn State Collegiate Recovery Community, a program of Student Affairs. The group is “dedicated to supporting the recovery community at Penn State through personal growth, service and social activities,” according to the Student Affairs website.

Other Resources

There are also other campus organizations that can provide other mental health-related resources and support.

Gender Equity Center: The Gender Equity Center provides resources for students who have been “impacted by sexual violence, relationship violence, stalking, harassment and other campus climate issues,” according to its website.

Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity: The center provides resources for sexually and gender diverse students. These include support resources, like a mentor program and discussion groups, as well as CAPS Chat meetings available at the center each week.

Multicultural Resource Center: According to its website, the Multicultural Research Center provides “individual college counseling and educational services for undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds at University Park and assists students in meeting the challenges associated with education and attaining a degree at a major research institution.”

Health Promotion and Wellness: According to its website, Health Promotion and Wellness provides information and resources regarding health and wellness issues, such as body image and eating disorders and resilience and mindfulness.

