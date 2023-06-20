Essential items for Penn State first-years | Blog

Going to college is very exciting, yet undeniably scary. It’s a major shift in most people’s lives — leaving home and embracing their newfound independence.

The anticipation reaches its peak on move-in day, marking the start of one's Penn State career.

Setting up your room and unpacking everything you brought is a surreal feeling, although it can be hard to figure out what is necessary to bring when moving into a shoebox.

You’re bound to either forget things at home accidentally or even intentionally because you think you won’t need them. The latter has happened to me several times, as there were plenty of things I didn’t realize I needed at Penn State as a first-year.

So in order for you to not make the same mistakes as me, here are some items you should definitely remember to pack.

A good winter jacket

The first thing that comes to mind for me is a winter jacket, something that I was completely lacking for the entirety of my first year.

I’m from Virginia, which — for those of you who are unaware — has normally milder winters and hotter, more humid summers than Pennsylvania.

I’m not really sure why, but I thought Pennsylvania had pretty similar weather to Virginia when I was an incoming first-year.

Since I was only three hours away, this was something I naturally assumed, and nobody told me any different. But, boy, was I wrong.

I was in no way prepared for my first Penn State winter, since — big surprise — Pennsylvania has a lot colder winters with more snow, which are amplified by the winds of Happy Valley.

My primary winter coat in Virginia was a windbreaker, which I ended up never wearing since the warmest outfit I could muster was a flannel coat I had and a sweatshirt underneath.

The winter of 2021-2022, when I was a first-year, was very harsh on top of this, and I was basically trudging around State College at the mercy of the elements.

Trust me, you’ll be doing a lot of walking at Penn State. Save yourself the pain, and bring a good, insulated winter jacket.

Earplugs/headphones to help you fall asleep

This was something that I did, in fact, bring to school, and I am very grateful I did.

When sharing a bedroom with a roommate, falling asleep might be harder than it was at home.

People on other floors could be loud; your neighbors could be up late doing stuff, or your roommate could be a snorer.

Whatever the case may be, having some sort of noise-canceling device you can sleep in is a real lifesaver and helps to minimize tossing and turning all night.

I still use earplugs to this day, every single night, because I find they afford a great level of quiet that helps me fall asleep easier.

A good pair of tennis shoes

As I said when I was talking about needing a good winter jacket, you’ll be doing a lot of walking around as a first-year.

Walks to class can vary in time but are usually around 10 minutes, and you can count on being out and about all day.

It’ll seem like you are between a 10- or 20-minute walk from everywhere, and depending on which dorm you're in, you could be very far away from downtown State College and all the amenities it has to offer.

The constant back and forth between your dorm and wherever you have to go can be a lot for people who don’t like walking.

So come prepared with a stylish but comfortable pair of shoes that won’t hurt your feet too much as you trek about.

A good shower caddy and shower shoes

One of the biggest changes for a lot of people when they begin living in the dorms is having to share a bathroom with random people.

It can be annoying and maybe even awkward. Another factor to consider is that the bathrooms may not always be clean.

So make sure to bring shower shoes to wear when you're taking a shower, just to be clean and safe. Also, bring a sizable shower caddy to carry all your toiletries to and from your room.

You won’t be able to carry everything in your hands or in a small container, and it’s a huge annoyance when you forget things in your room and have to make trips back and forth from the bathroom.

Conveniently-sized luggage

Dorm rooms have limited space and can oftentimes become cramped. Overestimating the amount of space you have is easy, and before you know it, things will be stacked and stuffed every which way for you to fit what you’ve brought.

The last thing I’m grateful for bringing were foldable bags that I used to bring my things in the first place.

I really did not have the space for large luggage to be sitting around in my room or taking up valuable storage space in my closet.

Ikea-style bags, or another brand of luggage that can be easily compacted, can be stored under your bed and take up minimal space.

