Things to do in State College, surrounding areas for Fourth of July

State College and the surrounding areas have a variety of fun-filled events to offer in order to celebrate our nation’s birthday this Fourth of July.

Get out your red, white and blue; grill up the burgers and hotdogs, and get ready for the fireworks.

Monday, July 3

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with home-field advantage.

Immediately following the Spikes game will be the Patriotic Fireworks Spike-Tacular, “one of the biggest fireworks shows ever at a Spikes home game,” according to the State College Spikes’ Twitter.

The show will be approximately 20 minutes in length, with spectacular beams of light and colors shooting through the sky.

The Patriotic Fireworks Spike-Tacular is presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Tickets to the game and fireworks show can be purchased here.

Tuesday, July 4

10 a.m. — After a three-year hiatus, the popular Firecracker 4K run or walk is back in town to celebrate the 4th of July in State College.

Participants are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by wearing their favorite Independence Day gear.

Registration is required online prior to participation in the race, the cost being $25 for ages 5-18 and $35 for 18+ participants.

All race participants are guaranteed a 2023 Firecracker 4K T-shirt during early sign-ups.

Registration ends at 9:45 a.m. on race day, with the race set to begin at 10 a.m., starting near the Bryce Jordan Center on the east side of Penn State’s campus.

The race route will include a water station midway through, and post-race refreshments will be provided.

There will also be awards presented to the overall top male and female participants, as well as the top male and female of differing age groups.

All proceeds from the race benefit Central PA 4thFest activities.

Event registration can be found here.

3 p.m. — “An American Celebration,” a joint outdoor concert, is set to take place at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, starring the Bellefonte Community Band and the State College Area Municipal Band.

These groups consist of more than 100 musicians from all across Centre County.

Bring a chair, blanket or towel for the most comfortable concert experience.

4 p.m. — Penn State’s Disciplemakers Christian Fellowship will host a picnic party at Sunset Park in State College.

The picnic will have 4th of July staples like hamburgers and hotdogs, as well as chips, desserts, games and music.

DCF will meet in front of the HUB-Robeson Center at 4 p.m. to walk to Sunset Park together for the picnic.

Following the picnic, DCF will head to Beaver Stadium to watch fireworks for the holiday.

All day — Central PA 4th Fest is an all-day festival, starting at 7:30 a.m., with a multitude of events happening all throughout State College at different locations and times.

Most of the Independence Day events are taking place on the east side of Penn State’s campus and downtown.

The day’s festivities include a parade, a car show, a roller derby, food courts, music and more.

Musicians performing throughout the day include Ady Martinez, Adam and the Armadillos, Gabe Stillman and Yachtley Crew.

Spikes Beer Garden, located in Spikes Stadium, is set to open at 4 p.m. when the rest of the stadium, including its Kids Zone, opens for concessions.

The festival also includes children’s activities featuring Adam Swartz puppets and different community organizations.

The day’s activities conclude with fireworks at Medlar Field at 9:15 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

The entire, detailed schedule for Central PA 4th Fest can be found here, including which events require ticket purchases.

9 p.m. — DelGrosso’s Amusement Park will hold a special event for Independence Day titled “Summer Thunder.”

DelGrosso’s Amusement Park is located in Tipton, Pennsylvania, about a 35-minute ride from State College.

Summer Thunder will include a musical pre-show at 9 p.m., with a firework show following at 10 p.m.

The amusement park and water park’s special Fourth of July hours can be found here.

