The We Are Inn brings the ‘feel of the Penn State community’ outside State College

After a 17-year vacancy, Pat and Jen Romano turned the vacant building into a successful restaurant and motel in the Penn State community.

The couple opened The We Are Inn in late 2019, prior to COVID-19.

The We Are Inn is entirely Penn State-themed and shows off the university’s blue-and-white memorabilia to the maximum.

Pat said he’s been a Penn State fan his whole life.

“My grandfather was a Penn State fan; my parents were Penn State fans; and I’m an alumni — so I just like everything about it,” Pat said.

Jen said she married into the Penn State community when she married Pat.

“We’re originally from Philadelphia, and we moved up here to get our family closer together and have our kids,” Jen said.

Jen formerly worked in Philadelphia as an educational director.

“I worked all the time, so our kids were constantly in school and daycare, so we decided to make the move up here so it would be better for them,” Jen said.

Jen added that Pat used to buy and flip houses, as well as other contracts for buildings in State College.

“Someone approached us and asked if we would be interested in this motel, and Pat saw an opportunity and said he’d love to — so we made it into a restaurant,” Jen said.

Pat said people were always talking about State College and its surrounding areas not having enough lodging during football weekends.

“This place had just been sitting vacant for 17 years at the time, so we hopped in, got it together really quick and created a lot of traffic and commerce over here for the community with our new restaurant,” Pat said.

Jen said Pat loves food, and there wasn’t anywhere around State College that he enjoyed eating when they first moved here, so they decided to make their own restaurant.

“Everything Pat has ever done since I’ve known him, he has been successful in,” Jen said. “I was not nervous in the least bit, so I jumped in headfirst.”

Pat said he and Jen bought and put the restaurant under contract in 2019 and were able to get some rooms together on the property “fairly quickly.”

“We were able to get it open just in time for us to get closed when [COVID-19] started,” Pat said. “At that point we just took our time getting the restaurant going because there was nothing here, there was no kitchen facility, none of that stuff.”

The We Are Inn opened July 3, 2020, and sold ice cream from Penn State’s Berkey Creamery, according to Pat and Jen.

“We didn’t know, but the creamery wasn’t open at the time, so we had people coming from everywhere,” Pat said. “We sometimes had over a hundred people in line waiting for Creamery ice cream because they couldn’t be without it.”

Pat added that selling Creamery ice cream was a “great” way to create traffic at a time when it was difficult to get customers.

“We were able to get the conversation started with people about what we planned on doing with food in the future for our restaurant,” Pat said.

Pat said the Romano family was able to open their restaurant at 25% occupancy in mid-August 2020 in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“We built a kitchen and added more components, so that now we can blow right through dinners. Whereas before people would sit here for two hours waiting for their food because the kitchen was just too small,” Pat said. “We were new to this whole industry.”

The We Are Inn has since expanded its kitchen and they both know “what they’re doing a little more now.”

“Opening up during COVID was kind of neat because we had high school kids working with us while we also had some teachers who were supplementing their incomes working with us either serving or bartending,” Pat said. “That’s pretty amazing when you think about it.”

Kitchen manager Connor McDonald said he has improved since he first started working at The We Are Inn.

“It’s been a really great opportunity, and I’m glad I took it when I had the chance after we first opened,” McDonald said.

Pat added that McDonald had been working with him for about five or six years while doing general contracting prior to working at the inn.

“Connor would come to the restaurant after work to give me reports, and he would just be standing near the fryer watching what we did,” Pat said.

Jen added that now, “Connor is a part of the family, too.”

McDonald said a personal favorite dish of his is the We Are Inn’s Blackened Salmon.

“It started out as something that I didn’t really know how to cook at all, but over time I learned from Pat, and it has definitely become one of my personal favorites,” McDonald said.

Some of the We Are Inn’s most popular dishes include cheesesteaks, pasta dinners, shrimp scampi, “anything with alfredo sauce” and “any of the Italian cuisine.”

“These dishes are all of Pat and Jen’s recipes so they’re pretty popular,” McDonald said.

Pat said some of his recipes were learned at a young age from his mother and grandmother.

According to Pat and Jen, The We Are Inn is looking to add a State College location in addition to its current Philipsburg location.

Pat said he would like to get this particular building to open a We Are Inn State College location so that people can have the same “great” memories that he has had at this building.

“They call State College ‘Happy Valley,’ but if we come over there with our food and all our experiences, they might just rename it ‘Happier Valley,’” Pat said.

Pat said he cannot speak too much about the future State College location right now because it’s all under “nondisclosure,” but he’s hoping to have it open by January or February of 2024.

This year, The We Are Inn will also be having two cheesesteak concession stands located in Beaver Stadium during the 2023 football season.

“I’m making some new types of cheesesteaks for our new concession stands,” Pat said. “We’re starting to mess around with different flavors and ingredients to offer these other flavors to people who maybe just want to mix it up a little bit.”

Pat said he’s currently working on a cheesesteak he has named “The Mac Daddy,” which is the We Are Inn’s cheesesteak version of a McDonald’s Big Mac.

According to Pat, the inn offers a shuttle bus that drives over to Beaver Stadium to tailgate for guests who stay during game weekends.

“We have a couple reserved RV spots for tailgating, and we’ll have Connor drive the bus, so we can bring everybody over and really enjoy the whole game experience,” Pat said.

Pat also added that at times the We Are Inn has over a hundred people at their tailgate at the same time.

“We’ll have both former and current players and all different kinds of people stopping by,” Pat said.

The We Are Inn has also had some physical additions as well, including an extra dining space that can accommodate 100 customers.

Jen said the We Are Inn’s journey has been “long and sometimes frustrating,” but nevertheless it’s been a “great experience.”

“We just have so many wonderful experiences with the people that have stopped by here and are now our friends,” Jen said.

McDonald said the We Are Inn not only benefits the community but adds to the Penn State environment as well.

“There’s so many people on campus that it gets so crowded and noisy downtown,” Pat said, “so it’s great to have a place where you can just get out but still feel the Penn State community.”

MORE NEWS CONTENT