After monitoring the air quality conditions in the State College area, Special Olympics Pennsylvania has canceled the 2023 Summer Games, which were scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

The smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled to the United States, resulting in alerts regarding lower air quality, according to the Associated Press.

According to SOPA, the summer games are its largest statewide sports competition, where more than 2,000 athletes, 800 coaches and 1,000 volunteers collaborate to organize a competition spanning 3 days and including eight different sports.

The golf competitions were set to occur at the Nine Hole at Centre Hills Country Club while the remaining sports competitions were scheduled to take place on campus.

SOPA determined that the weather and air quality conditions presented health risks toward individuals with intellectual disabilities, who have higher rates of adverse health conditions.

“While canceling events is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete,” a release from SOPA said, “we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State Storm Chase Team provides an ‘adrenaline rush’ For most students, the end of finals week signifies returning home or celebrating graduation…