Sheetz lowers gas prices in celebration of Independence Day

Sheetz announced a reduction in gas prices to $1.776 per gallon in celebration of Independence Day, according to a Sheetz release.

The discounted price is in recognition of the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

This temporary promotion runs from 12:01 a.m. on July 4th, continuing all throughout the day, or as long as discounted gallons last. The price deduction is effective on regular, E85, Ethanol Free, Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, the release said.

This promotion is not valid on diesel fuel purchases.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for new ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” President and CEO of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz said. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Customers may seek more details as to the inventory of their local Sheetz through the Sheetz website or mobile app.

