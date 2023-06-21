Pennsylvania House of Representatives passes legislation to increase minimum wage

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour by 2026, according to a release.

Since 2009, the minimum wage in Pennsylvania has remained at an hourly rate of $7.25.

House Bill 1500 — which passed in a vote of 103-100 — was sponsored by Rep. Jason Dawkins of the 179th District of Philadelphia County.

“It’s about time. No more games and no more waiting; the people of Pennsylvania deserve a minimum wage that is fair and competitive with our neighboring states," Dawkins said. “Raising the minimum wage will raise the wage of more than a million people in the commonwealth, improve people’s financial security and grow the state’s economy.”

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the legislation would increase the wage to $11 an hour, followed by $13 an hour on Jan. 1, 2025, and then $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2026, according to a release.

It would then index the wage in 2027 according to inflation.

The bill will go to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration. This legislation was also a companion bill to Senate Bill 743, which was introduced by Dan Laughlin, the State Senator for the 49th District.

Jason Dawkins said while he’s pleased with the direction the state's headed in, “there is still a lot of work to do.”

