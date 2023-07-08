Pennsylvania House of Representatives blocks state-related university funding bill

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives rejected House Bill 612, which would have provided funding for state-related universities, including Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln University and Temple University.

According to the House Roll Calls, there were 130 approval counts and 73 disapproval counts on July 6, failing to meet the two-thirds majority rule to pass the bill by six votes.

House Bill 612 includes funding "for costs basis, for frequency of payments and for recordkeeping requirements; imposing a duty on the Auditor General; providing for financial statements and for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund; and making appropriations" for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

According to a fiscal note from the House Committee on Appropriations, the bill would have provided a general fund of $642,206,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year, representing a $45,149,000 million dollar increase from the previous fiscal year.

Penn State would have received $259,285,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year — $17,189,000 more than the previous fiscal year.

MORE NEWS CONTENT