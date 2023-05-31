Brian Patchcoski named one of the most influential figures in Pennsylvania's LGBTQ+ community

Brian Patchcoski, the assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in Penn State's Student Affairs, earned the No. 30 spot on City and State PA's 2023 Pride Power 100 list.

Patchoski is responsible for providing a diverse, inclusive and welcoming environment to all Penn State students, as well as educating students about issues of equity and inclusion.

According to City and State PA, he secured more than $10 million for renovations of community-related areas, and he also supported the shift to the “chosen identity” process for all students, staff and faculty instead of the “preferred name” policy.

Additionally, he created a network of colleagues that promote equity-based student success and fostered a network for collegial support and resource sharing.

