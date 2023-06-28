‘Skilled craftsperson and a curious clown’ | Penn State’s Malena Ramirez inspires at the intersections of identities

Whether she’s skating downtown during the State College Pride Parade, making comics for lesbian empowerment, making people laugh with her comedy or teaching theater, Malena Ramirez aims to inspire.

Ramirez, a lecturer in the School of Theatre, grew up in Puerto Rico, where her love for acting began.

Participating in her school’s theater department and acting in a comedy show at the age of 17, Ramirez discovered her passion and decided to pursue an undergraduate degree in theater in Puerto Rico.

Ramirez then moved to New York to work toward a master’s degree in costume design, but her path soon changed as she realized she “wanted to be on stage.”

“[Costume design] was too passive,” Ramirez said. “For me, I feel like I have electricity, and it needs to be burned. So I quit in one semester, and I started auditioning in New York.”

This eventually brought Ramirez to the Spanish Theatre Repertory Co. in New York, but after a while, she wanted more. With a focus on advancing her career, Ramirez sought to improve her English.

All of this led to Ramirez auditioning and attending Penn State to earn her master of fine arts.

During her time at Penn State, Ramirez met Melissa Yanchak, who’s currently the resident music director for SUNY Binghamton’s department of theatre and former music director for the musical theatre program at Penn State.

Yanchak got to know Ramirez a day after a Penn State theater department retreat.

“I just moved into State College and didn’t have any friends,” Yanchak said. “Malena popped around the corner, and we ended up spending time just talking about the things that we were passionate about and people that were inspirational to us.”

Yanchak spent time with Ramirez during her first musical and joined Ramirez dressed as clowns at the Happy Valley Latin Festival. Over time, Yanchak said she noticed how “influential” Ramirez was in the different communities at Penn State.

“I jokingly will refer to Malena as the unofficial mayor of State College,” Yanchak said. “I think it's pretty accurate because she had a profound impact on everyone she met.”

Steven Rimke, who also worked with Ramirez as a clown, said that she “truly embraces the ethos of a clown.”

“To bring more happiness than gloom, more cheer than despair and more laughter than tears,” Rimke said. “Coming out of the pandemic, Malena and I craved to reconnect with people. Her clown, much like Malena herself, is soft, charismatic and filled with laughter and curiosity.”

Rimke, formerly the assistant professor of Voice at Penn State, called Ramirez his “dear friend” who was always searching and creating.

“I think her curiosity for the craft of acting is one of the many ways I would define Malena,” Rimke said. “Her drive, paired with her kindness, makes her someone everyone wants to work with and be around.”

Ramirez’s drive, as noted by Rimke, is seen in all of her pursuits.

Associate Professor of Theatre Steven Snyder, who served as the advisor to Ramirez’s graduate project “Miss Margarida’s Way,” pointed out the type of creator she was.

“Malena is an abundantly generous actor-creator who brings in bold and fully-committed choices, responds to notes and challenges with an adventurer's spirit and always delivers,” Snyder said.

Beyond acting, Ramirez's comics tell the stories that define her identity the most — being a lesbian, Latina woman.

“I always said ‘I'm a woman, lesbian, and Latina’ — It's something that I'm very proud of,” Ramirez said. “This is who I am. Either you accept it or not, you like it or not, this is who I am, and I'm not doing anything wrong.”

The comics depicted the daily romantic life of a lesbian couple. Ramirez wanted to bring “visibility for lesbians” and normalize the idea of two women together. However, this wasn’t always the plan for her comics.

“I started doing comics with different topics. I didn't find my niche right away,” Ramirez said. “My niche became based on who I was; it was like my niche was love between women.”

Ramirez’s account grew and serves as a safe space for people to share their identities.

“One of the things I love the most [about my comics] is — because in Latin America, where there are still some places where it's a very taboo topic — a lot of my followers who are in the closet give me great feedback, thanking me because they feel they can find a space where they can be themselves,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez’s work in inclusivity extends further, as she has participated in three State College Pride Parades as a roller skater.

Ramirez started skating when she was young but was bullied out of it. This changed during COVID-19 when Ramirez found old skates and rediscovered her love of skating— so much so that she developed a character around it.

“My excuse was to use the roller skates for one of the characters,” Ramirez said. “I shot the video, and I felt so good, so I started skating again. It was a way for me to perform during the pandemic and engage with audiences.”

Ramirez said she’s also a vegan because she believes it’s her “duty as feminist.”

“It's a way for me to say, ‘Hey, I'm against oppression of any kind of being.’ I feel like as a feminist, I cannot use another body,” Ramirez said. “I cannot oppress another body, and animals are the other body.”

Because of her strong beliefs, conviction and willingness to be there for everyone, Yanchak noted this and described it as Ramirez’s “presentness.”

“She’s always invested in the present moment, if she is with you, she's with you,” Yanchak said.

Yanchak detailed this as an artist who has “so much to purge.”

“She is someone who just needs to constantly purge her soul of the art and the creation that's inside of it — she just squeezes it out daily,” Yanchak said.

Overall, Ramirez’s several identities and beliefs shape who she is and help her achieve her aspirations of inspiration.

It’s because of this that Yanchak, Rimke, and Snyder all see the passion that Ramirez displays to everyone she meets and everything she does.

“I follow my passions, and I'm very passionate about everything that I do,” Ramirez said. “I bring whatever brings me happiness and what brings me satisfaction, and what I feel is also going to bring other people happiness and satisfaction.”

MORE NEWS CONTENT