Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Centre County

Pollock Road stands wet with rain

Pollock Road stands wet and mostly empty on a rainy afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Centre County and other Pennsylvania counties until 4:30 p.m., according to a release.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Gap 3:34 p.m., according to the release. The storm is moving 25 miles per hour northeast with 60 mile per hour wind gust and "quarter" size hale.

Potential storm impact includes damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the release. Heavy rainfall is projected which may lead to flash flooding.

Residents are advised to remain inside, on the lowest floor of the occupied building.

