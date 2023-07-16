The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter, which will be in effect on Monday in Pennsylvania.

By Monday, wildfire smoke will likely impact Pennsylvania’s air quality. According to a release, this smoke is expected to contribute to "daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range."

Hundreds of different chemicals can make up fine particulate matter, which can come in a range of shapes and sizes, the release said.

"Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides," the release said. Sources of these pollutants include power plants, industries and automobiles.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, as they are "especially vulnerable" to the effects of air pollution, the release said.

Residents and businesses located in Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter in the area. This includes avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials, as well as avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

