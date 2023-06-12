Donald Ford, dean emeritus of the College of Health and Human Development, and professor emeritus of human development and family studies, died at 96 on May 8, 2023 in his State College home, a release said.

Ford held his position as dean from 1967-1977. He then returned to the College of Human Development faculty, teaching courses and publishing several books — including "Humans as Self-Constructing Living Systems: A Developmental Perspective on Behavior and Personality” — before he retired from the university in 1991.

“The College of Human Development — the first of its kind in the nation — was formed from the ground up following Ford’s multidisciplinary approach to human development,” a release said. “As founding dean, his groundwork and vision continue today in the mission of the current College of Health and Human Development.”

In 1958, Ford became head of the University’s new Division of Counseling — a predecessor of the Division of Undergraduate Studies — and held this position for nine years.

Other administrative positions included his involvement on the “1980 Committee,” which explored what the university would look like by 1980 — incorporating the multidisciplinary human development approach to solving societal health problems.

In 2007, the former Business Administration Building was renamed, in honor of Ford, the Donald H. Ford Building. This building became home to various academic and research departments for the College of Human and Health Development.

Prior to his passing, Ford partnered with the College of Nursing and Sciences to apply what he learned from his wife’s battle with Alzheimer's to develop programs in elder care. This partnership led to the creation of the Person-Centered Living Systems of Care in the Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence.

