Penn State alumna writes 'love letter' to university through children’s book 'Nittany and Me'

Lori Bowers Uhazie was inspired to write a storybook after receiving a photograph from her son, Patrick Steven Uhazie, pictured with his greyhound overlooking children playing.

“I thought, wow, that looks like it should be the cover of a children's book,” Uhazie said. “I created the book based on the fact that I think a lot of people would relate to having a dog named Nittany and taking it around campus. It just sort of happened by accident by looking at that photograph.”

In the recently published book by the Penn State class of ‘82 alumna and former Blue Sapphire, a young boy and his dog Nittany adventure into Happy Valley, taking in its memorable sites and traditions.

The book titled “Nittany and Me,” features the boy and Nittany visiting spots such as Penn State’s Nittany Lion Shrine, Beaver Stadium, Old Main and the Berkey Creamery. There’s also a page dedicated to THON, Penn State's 46-hour dance marathon.

“Nittany and Me” was published by Mascot Books on June 6.

Although the book was published this month, Uhazie said her creative process began before COVID-19.

“When I started looking into the idea it was really all because of that photograph,” Uhazie said. “I just wrote a couple of lines, and then I wrote the rest of it. Once I wrote it, that seemed to be the easy part for me.”

As stated by Uhazie, she enrolled in “a crash course in children's publishing through Highlights Foundation.”

“I took an online course over one summer and learned a little bit about children's publishing,” Uhazie said. “I had a mentor in that program look at my story and say, ‘I think this would do well, you should go for it.’ Then I hooked up with Mascot because most of the children's books at universities all over the country are published by Mascot Books.”

The book was illustrated by Amelina Jones, a freelance illustrator for Mascot Books.

“I have never been to the United States,” Jones said. “I used a lot of resources through the photos I found. I watched any YouTube videos I saw of tours around Penn State and that type of thing.”

According to Jones, “Nittany and Me” was one of the “first projects” she received.

“She was so good at following my descriptions, which is difficult,” Uhazie said. “This day and age, people don't read, or they don't pay attention to detail. I was very fussy about the ice cream having to be one flavor, hard not soft swirl and she got it right.”

Jones said her experience working on this book was “really fun.”

“Lori had a very, very specific vision,” Jones said. “She had all the resources for me and it was really nice working with her. I really appreciated the amount of details she had for each visual illustration.”

Amplify Publishing Group’s Marketing and Publicity Manager Michelle Garcia said she can “relate to the love Lori has for Penn State on a deep level.”

“‘Nittany and Me’ is a love letter to a cherished and vibrant university,” Garcia said. “I am not a Penn State alum myself, but my alma mater, [Virginia Tech], has a similar energy — one that boasts of community, scholarship, athletics and healthy college experiences.

Uhazie said one thing that encouraged her to go through with the creation of her book was the hope that maybe one day she would have a grandchild.

“I thought it would be really cool if I had a book that I had created for my grandchild,” Uhazie said. “Ironically, just last week, my first grandchild was born.”

Uhazie said her son, whose initials are PSU, continued the tradition with his recently born son and gave him the same initials to represent Penn State University.

According to Uhazie, she hopes to host some book readings both at Penn State campuses and schools around the Pennsylvania area.

“I want to go to the Penn State Hershey Medical Hospital and do readings there,” Uhazie said. “I've reached out to them to try and arrange that. I think that it would be a really great place to read the book to the kids. Especially since it has a page in it dedicated to THON, I think it would be really appropriate.”

Garcia also hopes to see Uhazie “remain in the State College community as she is now.”

“[I hope Lori continues] hosting book signing events, meeting young readers and taking every opportunity ‘Nittany and Me’ brings her,” Garcia said. “I wish the book nothing but success, and I know it will find its perfect audience. Lori is a force to be reckoned with.”

“Nittany and Me” is available for purchase through Mascot Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.

