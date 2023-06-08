Penn State alum shares renovation plans for Nittany Lion Inn, Penn Stater Hotel

The CEO of the Scholar Hotel Group and a 1988 Penn State Alum, Gary Brandeis, announced his plans for the renovation and reopening of both The Nittany Lion Inn and The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

Brandeis said he and his team are working on design and renovation plans for The Nittany Lion Inn, first built 92 years ago.

“We plan to redevelop and reinvigorate [the Nittany Lion Inn] to really high standards and to make it the best hotel in the region, and make it one of the best university hotels in the country,” Brandeis said.

The transaction for this renovation plan was solidified in Mar. 2023, according to Brandeis. The “general goal” is to have the inn reopen by Aug. 2024.

“When we were in the process with Penn State…one of the things that we promised them is that if we were selected, that we would protect the history and the integrity of the building and honor its history,” Brandeis said.

Any current major renovation plans for the Penn Stater Hotel will be put on hold until after the reopening of the Nittany Lion Inn according to Brandeis, with the goal to start redevelopment in fall 2024.

As a past Penn State alum, Brandeis said the renovation project is important to him and his team.

“We're a part of not only the State College community, but the Penn State community. I'm a part of those communities as an alum and a resident as well,” Brandeis said. “So our job is to take a lot of care, thoughtfulness and creativity to redevelop.”

