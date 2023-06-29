U.S. Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court recently rejected affirmative action in college admissions, according to the Associated Press.

The ruling will force universities across the country, including Penn State, to rethink diversity in the application process.

The decision follows a similar Supreme Court case in 2016, in which the court previously upheld race-conscious college admissions programs.

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said the university "remains resolute that diversity among students, faculty and staff deepens the educational experience" at the institution.

"We remain committed to enhancing the diversity of our academic community, and believe higher education provides enormous personal, professional and societal benefits and should be accessible to students from as many different backgrounds as possible," DuBois said.

Although the ruling was targeted at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, many institutions of higher learning will be affected by the recent decision.

The court voted 6-3 in the case for the case involving North Carolina and 6-2 in Harvard's case, according to the AP.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion of the court. The AP reported Roberts said courts in the past have "concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin."

"Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice," Roberts said.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson filed her own dissent where she called the decision, "truly a tragedy for us all."

