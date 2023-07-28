National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for State College

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southwestern Centre County and Southeastern Clearfield County until 9:45 p.m., according to a University Park Alert.

Severe thunderstorms were located from Woodland to Black Moshannon State Park to Bald Eagle at 9 p.m., according to the alert. The storms are moving east at 30 miles per hour with 60 mile per hour wind gust.

Possible storm impact includes damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Locations impacted include State College, Clearfield, Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Phillipsburg, Woodland, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion and Houserville, according to the alert.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE