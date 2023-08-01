Movin’ On announces its 2024 executive board

Penn State’s annual music festival, Movin’ On, announced their 2024 Executive Board via Instagram on Tuesday.

The new executive board is:

Executive Director: Sofia Moussan

Senior Director: Kelly Mischler

Director of Events: Jack Freiser

Creative Director: Bert Davis

Director of Public Relations: Nicole Oronzio

Director of Sponsorship: Mckenna Wall

Director of Production: Lauren Petrocelli

Director of Operations: Birdie Lawall

ARHS Liaison: Nathan Ra

SPA Liaison: Trevor Mcleigh

There will be an opportunity to meet the Movin’ On staff and learn how to join at the involvement fair on August 23.

