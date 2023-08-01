Movin’ On announces its 2024 executive board

Penn State’s annual music festival, Movin’ On, announced their 2024 Executive Board via Instagram on Tuesday.
The new executive board is:
Executive Director: Sofia Moussan
Senior Director: Kelly Mischler
Director of Events: Jack Freiser
Creative Director: Bert Davis
Director of Public Relations: Nicole Oronzio
Director of Sponsorship: Mckenna Wall
Director of Production: Lauren Petrocelli
Director of Operations: Birdie Lawall
ARHS Liaison: Nathan Ra
SPA Liaison: Trevor Mcleigh
There will be an opportunity to meet the Movin’ On staff and learn how to join at the involvement fair on August 23.
