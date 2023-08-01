 Skip to main content
Movin’ On announces its 2024 executive board

Neon Trees Fans

Students watch a performance by Neon Trees during the Movin' On music festivals on Friday, April 28, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The band played its song "Animal" second.

 James Engel

Penn State’s annual music festival, Movin’ On, announced their 2024 Executive Board via Instagram on Tuesday.

The new executive board is:

Executive Director: Sofia Moussan

Senior Director: Kelly Mischler

Director of Events: Jack Freiser

Creative Director: Bert Davis

Director of Public Relations: Nicole Oronzio

Director of Sponsorship: Mckenna Wall

Director of Production: Lauren Petrocelli

Director of Operations: Birdie Lawall

ARHS Liaison: Nathan Ra

SPA Liaison: Trevor Mcleigh

There will be an opportunity to meet the Movin’ On staff and learn how to join at the involvement fair on August 23.

