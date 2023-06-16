Mount Nittany Medical Center named one of the 'best' maternity hospitals

Mount Nittany Medical Center has been named one of the “best maternity hospitals” in the country by Newsweek, according to a release.

The ranking was determined based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey asking maternity healthcare professionals and hospital managers to recommend leading maternity hospitals, patient satisfaction data and maternal healthcare-related key performance indicator data, according to a release.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for the second year in a row," Jessica Lewis, nurse manager of women and children’s services at Mount Nittany Health, said. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the healthcare professionals in Women and Children’s Services who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of mothers and their babies."

Mount Nittany Medical Center said its Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Paterno Women and Children’s Services Unit welcomes close to 1,300 babies annually and is considered the largest unit in the region.

