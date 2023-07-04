Modern-age love paves ‘a new path of traditions’

From something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, modern-age love is different than what it once was.

Penn State student Carly Knowlton, a social media intern at PA Wedding Guide, said modern-age love can be defined as “loving whomever you’d like as long as you're happy.”

“Old school love was formerly known to just be between a man and a woman,” Knowlton, a fourth-year studying journalism, said. “People are showing their true identities and are proving their love for someone in the world, no matter if they're the opposite gender or not.”

Knowlton said she hopes “that more people find someone who they truly care about and want to spend the rest of their life with, instead of just marrying for society's wishes.”

The startup company is an online vendor directory that focuses on helping couples search for wedding necessities, including wedding venues and vendors.

Founder and chief executive officer of the company Hannah Wolf said with modern-age love, weddings are not seeing the “traditional norms anymore.”

“People want to be unique and different with their approach on pretty much everything nowadays,” Wolf said. “Whereas a long time ago, there were a lot of traditions.”

Wedding traditions, such as the garter toss, the bouquet toss, cake cutting and giving away the bride traditions, are not seen as frequently as they once were, Wolf said.

“There were a lot of traditions that were backed up by religion,” Wolf said. “Unfortunately as time has passed, religion has faded, and you're not seeing those traditional norms anymore.”

While people are “paving” their own paths, some still abide by “traditional norms,” Wolf said.

The styled shoot coordinator and intern at PA Wedding Guide Emily Yost said there are always new trends popping up in the wedding industry.

“One thing I’ve noticed is social media coverage of weddings,” Yost said. “For example, I recently did a wedding where a social media team was hired to create TikTok content for the couple.”

As the wedding industry continues to change, Wolf said people come up with their own trends.

Over the years, Knowlton said wedding venues have also been more open to same-sex marriages.

“People are more willing to accept nontraditional weddings,” Knowlton said. “People are feeling more themselves and following their heart for who they love.”

In addition, Wolf said weddings are seeing “an extension” in the length of duration.

“We’re seeing an uptick in extending weddings as weekends,” Wolf said. “It’s not just one day to celebrate [anymore].”

According to Knowlton, the idea of modern-age love is changing “drastically.”

“It’s sad to see so many changes in marriage,” Knowlton said. “I see so many people who are divorced [and] people who have split up for numerous reasons — the way that humans understand love is changing.”

Knowlton said she gets the “impression” that people “jump the gun too quickly” when it comes to getting married and understanding their partners “values, work ethic, dreams, aspirations and true personality.”

Similarly, Yost said modern-age love is “extremely hard to find.”

“It’s hard to see [people] struggle to make relationships with people,” Yost said. “Social media and the internet are a huge factor in today's dating world… Being wined and dined is rare. ”

Wolf said more “people are waiting to get married, especially a lot later in life.”

“I think a lot of what happens is people get married really young,” Wolf said. “A lot of people jump into relationships — they think that they need to be in one, or they've been with someone so long that they [feel the] need to get married.”

Unfortunately, Wolf said some people just “fall out of love.”

According to Wolf, she believes that there used to be a “push to get married” at a young age.

“[Love] has changed a lot, and it’s going to continue to change especially in the wedding industry,” Wolf said. “It will always evolve. We're coming into an era of new tradition. We're just creating [and] paving this new path of tradition for ourselves.”

