Highland Holding Group confirms establishment of sixth Dunkin' Donuts in State College

DD line

After Penn State's victory against Ohio State, students wait in line outside of Dunkin' Donuts for their free coffee on Monday, Oct. 25, 2016.

 Rebecca Storch

Director of Real Estate at Highland Holding Group Bill Long confirmed the establishment of the sixth Dunkin' Donuts in State College on Monday.

The Dunkin' Donuts will replace the Starbucks located at 141 S. Garner St., which closed on Jan. 15.

According to Long, the lease has been signed and the project is underway.

There is not a set layout of how the Dunkin' Donuts will look, but Long said there will be "over 30 employees."

