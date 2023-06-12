Highland Holding Group confirms establishment of sixth Dunkin' Donuts in State College

Director of Real Estate at Highland Holding Group Bill Long confirmed the establishment of the sixth Dunkin' Donuts in State College on Monday.

The Dunkin' Donuts will replace the Starbucks located at 141 S. Garner St., which closed on Jan. 15.

According to Long, the lease has been signed and the project is underway.

There is not a set layout of how the Dunkin' Donuts will look, but Long said there will be "over 30 employees."

MORE NEWS COVERAGE