Elder Cottage Housing Opportunities project expands to Centre County, provides housing to qualified adults

A new housing program recently rolled into Centre County, and it provides a new option for qualified adults ages 60 and up.

The Elder Cottage Housing Opportunities project provides “small manufactured residences” to adults who “prefer to age in place, while staying close to loved ones” according to the Centre County website. The residences, called elder cottages, are similar to tiny homes and are placed in the yard of a host family.

According to the website, the project in Centre County is the result of “a collaboration between Housing Transitions and the Centre County Area Agency on Aging,” as well as a grant through the PA Housing Finance Agency.

Executive Director of Housing Transitions Morgan Wasikonis said the project began in Clearfield County, then expanded into other counties in “phases.”

According to Wasikonis, Centre County was one of the counties included in “phase two,” of the project, which Wasikonis said is now at phase “four or five.”

“The [counties] that were approved during phase one and two are just getting caught up, or just getting the homes placed, because [COVID-19] happened just after we were awarded [grants],” Wasikonis said. “I think we’re on track now, and I feel like each piece of the program will now go quicker.”

There are a “number of steps” that go into placing an elder cottage, and Housing Transitions is “still working on” placing its first in Centre County, according to Wasikonis.

Wasikonis said these steps include ensuring there’s a large enough space for the cottage to be placed, that the cottage is “level” and it complies with “zoning and code regulations.”

Housing Transitions is in the process of looking at applications and “evaluating” each site to see if an elder cottage could be placed there.

According to Wasikonis, Housing Transitions has a “variety of applicants” from different areas in Centre County that aren’t from the State College area in particular, which is what Housing Transitions “would have expected.”

“Sometimes in the urban areas, like State College or the higher density areas, there may not be room [to place an elder cottage], and there may be some other ordinances in place that prevent it from happening,” Wasikonis said.

Senior Planner for the State College Borough Maureen Safko said State College is also a “lower-priority location” for placing one of the ECHO project’s elder cottages due to the number of nearby elderly housing options.

“The ECHO cottages are more acutely needed in rural townships where the closest one bedroom apartment is often many miles away,” Safko said. “Comparatively, there are a number of elderly housing options located within the borough that would be fairly close to family [members] that also live in the borough.”

Wasikonis said the ECHO project’s aim is also to help individuals who may not want to move to a more urban area, as this might mean moving away from their family members.

“The idea of it is that they can age in place near home, near the resources, not necessarily go into a nursing home that can be far away from their family,” Wasikonis said.

The ECHO project serves those who are considered “lower income,” by the project’s guidelines.

According to Wasikonis, the individual living in the cottage would pay “no more than 30%” of their income for housing expenses, which include utilities and their rent or mortgage.

According to secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging Jason Kavulich, the ECHO elder cottages would include a bathroom, kitchen, washer, dryer and a “living space.”

Kavulich also said the cottages are portable modular homes. He said “experts at placing modular homes” transport the cottages to qualifying applicants and place them on their properties.

Beyond Centre County, the ECHO project continues to grow.

According to a release by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, “a $210,000 grant has been awarded” for the expansion of the project across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement, or PHARE award, will fund two cottages, according to the release. One will be located in the Cumberland County Area Agency on Aging service area, and the other will be located in the Luzerne and Wyoming AAA service area.

“With this grant announcement, the ECHO project has now expanded into 10 AAA service areas,” the release said.

For Kavulich, he said “it's important to know that its students and individuals that are in higher education that really played a big part in making this successful in many communities.”

In Lackawanna County in particular, Kavulich said ECHO project cottages were designed and built by students at Johnson College, a local technical college.

“The value of older adults benefiting from the vision of younger adults, especially those who are moving into the workforce is important,” Kavulich said. “It's important for the people that have come before us, to continue to raise them up and to acknowledge what they've done for all of us to be in the places that we are.”

For Wasikonis, she said she thinks “it’s a really great idea to be able to age in place.”

“Having multigenerational opportunities to connect is important, and I think that would apply to all of us, whatever we're doing here in Centre County, whether it's going to college here or living and working here," Wasikonis said. “I think it's important to think about how there's value for all of us to be able to be close to people of all different ages.”

