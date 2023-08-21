Penn State announced Eisenhower Parking Deck will reopen partially on Monday. The north section of the deck and the Yellow F surface lot will remain closed until further notice.

Eisenhower Road between the deck entrance and exit will also remain closed. Vehicles will be required to enter the deck from the west end of Eisenhower Road via Shortlidge Road.

Overflow parking for Yellow F permit holders will be available at Yellow H, all Orange lots and all Commuter lots.

After a thorough analysis by the university and third-party structural engineers, "they have determined that the deck is structurally stable and poses no additional risk for those parking in the deck", according to the release.

The sinkhole was caused by water from a failed underground stormwater pipe near Eisenhower Parking Deck.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Eisenhower Road, Parking Deck closed due to sinkhole The Eisenhower Parking Deck is closed and traffic through Eisenhower Road also stopped due t…