Wings Over Happy Valley settles lawsuit with former employees

Wings Over Happy Valley will pay $106,388.18 to former delivery drivers after a class action lawsuit was filed on May 24, 2017 under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act and Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law, according to court documents.

The settlement was reached on June 8 in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

According to court documents, 11 former delivery drivers for Wings Over Happy Valley alleged that the employer took wages from them in accordance with a “tip pool”.

Wings Over Happy Valley allegedly paid the delivery drivers less than Pennsylvania minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to court documents.

Under Pennsylvania law, employers can pay tipped employees under minimum wage if their tips and hourly pay equal to $7.25 per hour, according to the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. If the total per hour is under minimum wage the, employer must make up the difference.

In addition to paying the delivery drivers under the Pennsylvania minimum wage, Wings Over Happy Valley allegedly required the drivers to “tip out” a portion of their tips to the employees in the kitchen of the restaurant.

The restaurant claims that it “acted in good faith and in conformity with orders and guidance from federal courts and the Department of Labor regarding voluntary pooling of tips," according to court documents.

The restaurant said it never required a “tip pool," but placed a tip jar out at the request of drivers who desired to share some of their tips with the employees in the kitchen.

The former employees’ counsel will be paid $50,000.00 out of the settlement, according to court documents. The remaining $56,388.18 will be distributed among the 11 plaintiffs based on the alleged back pay wages and liquidated damages owed.

