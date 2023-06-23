University police charges man with second DUI, 20 years after convicted of homicide

Scott Emel was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over by Penn State police on May 19.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., university police responded to a report of an "erratic driver" in the area of Park Avenue and Hospital Drive, according to court documents.

Emel was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw that resulted in a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.300.

In 2001, Emel was convicted of homicide while driving under the influence and two additional counts of DUI. He was responsible for the death of Penn State librarian Kim Fisher and was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison.

Emel has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 19 in State College.

