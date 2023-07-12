University Park Police request public's assistance in identifying suspect involved in theft at IM Building

Penn State University Police is requesting the public’s assistance.
University Police requested the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occurred at the IM building at approximately 9:00 a.m. on June 26.
The individual was also seen operating a grey Ford Escape.
Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111. Anonymous tips may be submitted at www.police.psu.edu/psu-police/report-crime
