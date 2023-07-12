 Skip to main content
University Park Police request public's assistance in identifying suspect involved in theft at IM Building

Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State University Police is requesting the public’s assistance.

University Police requested the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occurred at the IM building at approximately 9:00 a.m. on June 26.

Person of interest

Courtesy of Penn State University Police and Public Safety

The individual was also seen operating a grey Ford Escape.

Ford Escape

Courtesy of Penn State University Police and Public Safety

Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111. Anonymous tips may be submitted at www.police.psu.edu/psu-police/report-crime

