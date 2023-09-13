Top 6 weirdest laws in Pennsylvania | Blog

Both out-of-state and in-state students might be surprised at some of the following laws in place in Pennsylvania.

From fortune telling to catching fish with drones, here’s a few uncommon illegalities in Pennsylvania.

1. Fortune telling

Under Title 18 of the Consolidated Statutes of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, fortune telling would be considered a misdemeanor of the third degree if it is used for “gain or (money).”

According to McClenahen Law Firm P.C. located in State College, this law was created in order to protect “gullible people from being ripped off.”

2. Buying or selling an infant

Under Section 4305 of Title 18, it’s considered a misdemeanor of the first degree if a person is found guilty of attempting to trade, buy, sell or barter infant children.

However, under the “Safe Haven” law, a parent legally has up to 28 days to bring their newborn to any Pennsylvania hospital, police station or EMS station, as long as the baby is unharmed.

A local county youth agency would then take custody of the infant and find them another family.

3. Buying or selling cars on Sundays

Anyone looking to purchase their dream car this weekend may be out of luck.

Most dealers are closed on Sundays, according to the 1996 Board of Vehicles Act which states “no final sales contract may be consummated on a Sunday.”

This legislation is traced back to Pennsylvania’s blue laws which allow for state residents and workers to attend church or rest.

4. Bedrooms

A child’s bedroom cannot be more than 200 feet away from a bathroom, according to Chapter 3800 of Title 55.

Pennsylvania code also requires the bedroom to be within 200 feet of a shower and toilet.

According to the Regulatory Compliance Guide of the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, the primary benefit of this code is to ensure that children won’t have to “travel unreasonable distances to void or bathe.”

Title 55 also states that an individual’s bedroom may not be located in basements.

5. Marriage licenses

Under Section 1304 of Title 23, a marriage license cannot be issued if either of the applicants are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, a marriage license won’t be issued to those who are deemed “weak minded, insane [and] of unsound mind,” according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

6. Fishing methods

Many states in the United States have one agency that regulates both fish and game.

However, Pennsylvania has both the Pennsylvania Game Commission, a state agency, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which is an independent state agency.

Under Chapter 63 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Code, it states that it’s illegal to fish with nets or drones and other remote controlled devices are “not authorized” methods of fishing.

In regulated trout waters, a bow and arrow may not be used to fish.