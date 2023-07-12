 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

State College police request public's assistance in identifying package theft suspect

Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

State College Police request the public's assistance in identifying an individual involved in a theft from 901 S Allen Street, Cresmont Apartments on June 29.

At approximately 4:24 p.m., the individual stole a package, according to a State College Police release.

Package theft surveillance

Courtesy of the State College Police Department

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urge to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, reach out via email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/64d18cfd-9432-4d53-9e91-89d8263a459f

MORE CRIME AND COURTS

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags