State College police request public's assistance in identifying package theft suspect

State College Police request the public's assistance in identifying an individual involved in a theft from 901 S Allen Street, Cresmont Apartments on June 29.

At approximately 4:24 p.m., the individual stole a package, according to a State College Police release.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urge to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, reach out via email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/64d18cfd-9432-4d53-9e91-89d8263a459f

MORE CRIME AND COURTS