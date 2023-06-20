State College police charges 3 Penn State students with criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property

The State College Police Department charged three individuals with criminal trespassing after a string of thefts and break-ins on April 18 at The Meridian apartment buildings, according to court documents.

Penn State students William Griffing, Christian Carabello and Alexander Montgomery were charged with criminal trespassing and receiving stolen property.

The defendants allegedly entered several apartments and stole various items, including a bottle of pink moscato, two cans of Bud Light, a handle of vodka, three bottles of Corona and a sorority picture, according to court documents.

Four female victims were allegedly asleep in their apartment during the incident and woke up to their apartment being "ransacked" and the front door left open, according to court documents.

Griffing, Carabello and Montgomery have their preliminary hearings scheduled for June 28 in State College.

