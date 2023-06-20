 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

State College police charges 3 Penn State students with criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property

Police Cars

Police cars are parked on University drive on Monday, May 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The State College Police Department charged three individuals with criminal trespassing after a string of thefts and break-ins on April 18 at The Meridian apartment buildings, according to court documents.

Penn State students William Griffing, Christian Carabello and Alexander Montgomery were charged with criminal trespassing and receiving stolen property.

The defendants allegedly entered several apartments and stole various items, including a bottle of pink moscato, two cans of Bud Light, a handle of vodka, three bottles of Corona and a sorority picture, according to court documents.

Four female victims were allegedly asleep in their apartment during the incident and woke up to their apartment being "ransacked" and the front door left open, according to court documents.

Griffing, Carabello and Montgomery have their preliminary hearings scheduled for June 28 in State College.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags