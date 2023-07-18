State College police charge man with aggravated assault by vehicle after 'ramming' into vehicle

A man has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after hitting a vehicle on Saturday at the Sleep Inn and fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

State College police responded to the incident where an individual said they were driving on West College Avenue approaching North Atherton Street to turn right when a car, driven by Michael Cardinal, attempted to pass the individual, according to court documents. Cardinal allegedly made no attempt to stop and struck the individual's passenger side mirror, then continued to drive away.

The individual followed Cardinal, in an attempt to get him to exchange information, according to court documents. Cardinal and the individual pulled into the Sleep Inn, where the individual said he would call the police for the crash.

Cardinal allegedly sped around the parking lot before "ramming" into the individual's driver side of their vehicle, according to court documents. The individual was still inside the car and airbags deployed.

Cardinal then fled the scene to “hide from police,” according to court documents. He was located at 854 Thomas St., where he admitted to police he was "a little buzzed."

Upon Cardinal’s arrest, he admitted to “ramming that a--hole” and told officers the individual was “lucky that was all he did,” according to court documents.

Court documents state Cardinal admitted to drinking alcohol and showed several signs of intoxication.

Cardinal is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving.

