State College man sentenced to federal prison for involvement in 2021 Capitol riot

State College resident Brian Gundersen has been sentenced for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Gundersen is sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to court documents. He was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Gundersen allegedly entered Capitol grounds and climbed into a window in the Northwest Courtyard to join the mob entering the building, according a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Gundersen was one of the first to enter the Capitol through the Parliamentarian Door.

According to the release, Gundersen then entered the Parliamentarian's Office where he saw rioters "ransacking the room." Gundersen spent around eight minutes in the office and wrote a note that said "sowwy for damage," along with a "crying emoticon."

Gundersen was forced out by officers, the release said, but he attempted to re-enter and was forced out again. He joined a mob confronting officers in the Northwest Terrace, where he allegedly rushed at the officer and hit the officer with his arm.

Following the riots on Jan. 6, Gundersen posted on social media and said "we all stormed the [U.S. Capitol] and tried to take over the government," the release said.

