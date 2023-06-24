Penn State women's golf assistant coach charged with DUI, criminal mischief

Penn State women's golf assistant coach Carolyn Sexton was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of criminal mischief on June 7, according to court documents.

On April 27 at approximately 6:57 p.m., Patton Township police responded to a health and safety call by Centre County Mental Health on behalf of Sexton’s former partner, according to court documents.

While on the phone with Sexton's former partner, a delegate with Centre County Mental Health said he could hear Sexton "yelling" in the background, according to court documents. The line disconnected, in which Sexton's former partner informed dispatch that Sexton had driven away.

Sexton arrived back at her former partner's house and allegedly tried to kick in the front door — which "shattered" the glass panes, according to court documents. Sexton then left the house again, when police arrived and pulled her over.

After failing a field sobriety test, Sexton was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw that showed a blood alcohol concentration of .210%, according to court documents.

Police spoke to Sexton's former partner, who informed officers that Sexton had arrived "uninvited," according to court documents. Sexton originally tried to enter through the back door, but when she started to damage the door, Sexton's former partner let her in to "keep her from damaging the door further."

Once inside the house, Sexton allegedly started arguing with her former partner which is when the former partner contacted dispatch, according to court documents.

The cost to replace the door was $2,750, according to court documents.

Sexton joined the Penn State women’s golf team as an assistant coach in 2022, leading the team to a tied 12th place finish in the Big Ten Championship Tournament.

