Penn State professor viewed committing lewd acts in state park dating back to 2014

Penn State Professor for the College of Engineering Themis Matsoukas is facing multiple charges after performing sexual acts with a dog in Rothrock State Forest on Apr. 13, according to court documents.

State park rangers viewed an individual and dog on a trail camera that was placed outside the Rothrock State Forest bathrooms, according to court documents. The individual was later identified as Matsoukas after he revisited the park on May 16.

In several videos, Matsoukas was seen near the women's side of the bathroom masturbating, according to court documents. Using an electronic tablet to record himself.

While masturbating, Matsoukas bent over and pulled at the dog’s leash, allowing the dog to lick his anus, according to court documents

Rangers also viewed two camp owners' trail cameras near the park, according to court documents. A total of six photos were taken off the two camp owners' trail cameras, the earliest from 2014, depicting Matsoukas nude from the waist down with sock and shoes on.

A search warrant was executed at Matsoukas’ home on Jun. 9, according to court documents. When confronted, Matsoukas said he engaged in the acts to "blow off steam."

Investigators found three electronic tablets in the house, one his Penn State work tablet, although Marsoukas claimed he only used one tablet to record himself.

Penn State said the university is "deeply appalled by the allegations," placing Matsoukas on leave and relieving him of all duties.

Matsoukas is charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with animal, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

A hearing is scheduled for Jul. 19 in Huntingdon County.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS