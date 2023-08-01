Penn State Abington professor sues university for illegal pay inequity, discrimination

A mathematics professor at Penn State Abington sued the university for allegedly discriminating against her and illegal pay inequity, according to court documents filed on July 18.

Faranak Pahlevani, who is an Iranian woman, claims she has been "treated less favorably" and is paid less than a white male colleague, “despite their work requiring equal skill, effort and responsibilities.”

Dr. Pahlevani allegedly brought the matter to Penn State's attention several times, but the university has failed to address the “illegal pay inequality and discrimination.”

In July 2022, both Dr. Pahlevani and the white male colleague were both promoted to the rank of full professor in the Mathematics Department; the pay inequality continued.

In July and August of 2022, Dr. Pahlevani allegedly brought the issue to Penn State’s legal counsel about the pay inequality and discrimination she has faced. Still, Penn State has not taken action to fix the inequality.

Dr. Pahlevani has demanded a jury trial, according to court documents.

