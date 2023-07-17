Man charged terroristic threats, harassment after threatening the use of a gun at Bill Pickle's Tap Room

 Skip to main content
An individual has been arrested after allegedly threatening employees at Bill Pickle’s Tap Room on Sunday, according to court documents.

Gerald Goff of State College was asked to leave Bill Pickle’s Tap Room by staff after arguing with bartenders, according to court documents. When Goff refused to leave, police were called and Goff said to any employee he would “put a bullet in [their] head."

State College police arrived at the scene to find Goff on the sidewalk in front of the bar, according to court documents. Goff proceeded to point at an employee saying “he told me he was 18 and wanted to have sex with me."

Police removed a Glock 26 9mm from Goff’s fanny pack, which had a fully loaded magazine and a round in the chamber, according to court documents. Goff was wearing the fanny pack while in the bar and speaking to police.

Goff is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and public drunkenness, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.

