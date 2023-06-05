Juvenile found stabbed with weapon described as 'machete'

A 16-year-old male was stabbed with a weapon described as a “machete” on June 5 at approximately 1 a.m. at Plaza Drive, according to a release.

The State College Police Department found the individual with lacerations on his back, leg and arm, according to the release. The individual’s backpack was stolen during the assault.

The individual was transported to UPMC Altoona via ambulance for treatment and has since been released, according to the release.

After an incident investigation, State College police arrested 19-year-old Emanuel Cespedes of Port Matilda on the charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, receiving stolen property and harassment.

Cespedes was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lachman and remains in the Centre County Correctional Facility with a $150,000.00 bail.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

