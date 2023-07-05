 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Inmate from Quehanna Boot Camp escaped from facility

Police Cars

Police cars are parked on University drive on Monday, May 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

UPDATE: The escapee has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

An inmate from Quehanna Boot Camp escaped at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Joshua Lackey is a 6-foot-2 inches tall, 35-year-old white male weighing 245 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos, according to the release. He was sentenced to 18-36 months in Westmoreland County for theft of movable property.

Mugshot Quehanna Boot Camp

Courtesy of Quehanna Boot Camp

Individuals with information regarding Lackey’s location should not approach him, but contact Pennsylvania State Police immediately.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.