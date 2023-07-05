Inmate from Quehanna Boot Camp escaped from facility

UPDATE: The escapee has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

An inmate from Quehanna Boot Camp escaped at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Joshua Lackey is a 6-foot-2 inches tall, 35-year-old white male weighing 245 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos, according to the release. He was sentenced to 18-36 months in Westmoreland County for theft of movable property.

Individuals with information regarding Lackey’s location should not approach him, but contact Pennsylvania State Police immediately.

