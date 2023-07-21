Former Penn State student pleads guilty to rape, sexual assault

Former Penn State student Jacob Tillman plead guilty to a felony count of rape forced compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of others on Thursday, according to court documents.

Tillman allegedly sexual assaulted and raped a student in Stone Hall while he was intoxicated in April of 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to the alleged incident, Tillman met the student at the Lion's Den in downtown State College. According to the complaint, the student allowed Tillman to sleep in their room due to his level of intoxication.

According to the criminal complaint, the student woke up to Tillman sexually assaulting them and Tillman continued after the student verbalized "'no' and 'stop' an estimated twenty times during the incident."

When interviewed by Penn State University Police and Public Safety, Tillman said he "[wants] to acknowledge [he] raped her," the criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, Tillman also told Penn State police, "there is no doubt in [his] mind that [he] raped her."

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, Tillman is not enrolled at Penn State.

Bail is set at $100,000 and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 under President Judge Jonathan Grine.

