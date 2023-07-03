Former Penn State student charged with sexual assault of Penn State student

A former Penn State student was charged on June 30 with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. The assault of a Penn State student occurred in his Beaver Hall dormitory on Penn State's University Park campus.

According to court documents, Joshua H. Robinson met the survivor at an off-campus party on Feb. 4. After the party, they returned to his dormitory, where Robinson allegedly removed the survivor's clothes "without verbal discussion or consent" and sexually assaulted her.

The victim went to Mount Nittany Medical Center for her injuries, where a SART exam was conducted, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Robinson was identified through Beaver Hall camera footage, card swipe history, Penn State records and a Pennsylvania driver record. Following an investigation. During his police interview, he allegedly admitted to "cleaning up the blood and biological material from his room" and intentionally disposing of his bed sheets.

Robinson withdrew from the university in February, a Penn State spokesperson said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 in State College.

