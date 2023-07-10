FIJI fraternity brother charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate image, harassment

Penn State student and Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brother, Marques Cofre, was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment on Friday, according to court documents.

On Jan. 31, an individual arrived at the State College Police Department station to report a a text message they received containing an explicit image from an unknown number, according to court documents.

The individual recognized the image, stating they had sent it to Cofre on Snapchat, "believing it would not be saved," according to court documents.

The image was followed by “lewd” and “harassing” text messages that caused the individual to believe the photo may have been sent to others, according to court documents. One “threatening” message stated “it’s not hard to make your life a living hell with my connections,” according to court documents.

The individual called Cofre with State College police present, where he admitted to sending the messages and stated the individual “wouldn’t have to worry about anything” if they left him alone, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 under Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn.

