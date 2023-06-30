Father of Penn State student files lawsuit against Mount Nittany Health for ‘wrongful death’ of his 19-year-old son

The father of a Penn State student filed a lawsuit against Mount Nittany Health, claiming medical malpractice that resulted in the 19-year-old’s wrongful death.

According to court documents, Patrick Tomany arrived at Penn State for the start of his first-year when he was admitted to the Mount Nittany Medical Center Emergency Department on Aug. 26, 2021.

Patrick reportedly complained of right buttock pain and expressed concern that he may have deep vein thrombosis — a blood clot found in deep veins of the lower body — due to his history of blood clots and protein C deficiency. He informed his examiner, Brooke Koch, that he had been prescribed a blood thinner but had not taken the proper dosage as scheduled, according to court documents.

Koch performed a physical examination and ordered an ultrasound of “the right lower extremity venous,” of which no evidence of DVT was found, according to court documents.

The lawsuit notes that Koch's examination described only the left buttock and lower extremity, despite Patrick's complaints of right buttock pain.

Additionally, it alleges the right common iliac vein could not be seen in the ultrasound, and Koch did not order any further tests to rule out thrombus of the common iliac vein.

Instead, Patrick was "incorrectly" diagnosed with “pain in the right leg” and sent home "in good condition," the court documents said.

Physician Roderick Cross allegedly signed off on Koch’s findings, diagnosis and plan, according to court documents.

Four days later, Patrick informed his resident advisor that he was experiencing right thigh pain, thought it was a blood clot and required emergency services. He suffered multiple seizures in the time it took for him to reach Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours after the arrival of EMS personnel from a 911 call, according to court documents.

An autopsy revealed Patrick died of a saddle pulmonary embolism that originated from a thrombus of the right common iliac vein, the court documents said.

Patrick's father, Sean Tomany, is suing Koch, Cross, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center Health Services, Inc., Mount Nittany Health and Centre Emergency Medical Associates, P.C., on two counts of negligence and Mount Nittany Medical Center on one count of corporate negligence, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, issued June 27, alleges the defendants’ negligence was the “direct and proximate cause” of Patrick’s injuries and wrongful death and seeks $75,000 in damages from all defendants.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS