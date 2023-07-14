CPFA-Arts Fest app helps ‘maximize the visitor experience’ for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

For the 57th annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, the central planning team recently released CPFA-Arts Fest, a mobile app to help visitors plan their weekend at Arts Fest.

Executive Director of Arts Fest Pamela Snyder Etters said that the team’s goal when developing the app was to focus on the visitor experience.

“We wanted to create an app because it has some special features that cannot be replicated with a website,” Etters said. “The app is streamlined to focus solely on the visitor experience. The app will update in real time, ensuring users the most up-to-date and accurate information.”

The app allows users to view all festival activities and events, according to Etters.

“We think this will be a nice, new feature, especially for busy parents or folks with limited windows of time for a visit,” Director of Development Jennifer Shuey said.

According to Shuey, development began in February to prepare for the app’s launch in June.

Director of Operations Carol Baney said the development process went "very well.”

“[The process] went very well and there were very few glitches,” Baney said.

However, balancing information with accessibility was a challenge.

“​​The challenges were really in simply organizing all of the content for the app,” Etters said. “We wanted to be sure we included as much information as possible without overwhelming attendees with too much.”

Shuey said the development team used a pre-existing app template and added the necessary information to the platform.

“We added our information into an existing app template that Pam found and would be a great fit for us,” Shuey said. “It seemed to go pretty smoothly, we created all the same basic information for the guide, the web and the app.”

The team strived to “populate the stories and images into another type of platform to increase the diversity of [the apps] audience,” Shuey said.

“We are very excited about the app,” Etters said. “This year is our first year with it, but we are truly excited about how much information we have loaded into the app, and how it can function to help maximize the visitor experience.”

Etters said that the app will continue to develop through the years to adapt to the festival.

“As we continue to develop the app for the future, we anticipate some wonderful elements that will benefit both the visitors and our community.”

