Young Entrepreneurs Across America promotes ‘hands-on experience’ for students

For the past 35 years, Young Entrepreneurs Across America has fostered the entrepreneurial skills of college students, shaping them into business managers and providing them with “real-world” experience for their future occupations.

Established in 1987, its goal as a learning organization is to “provide personal growth and unlimited career opportunities” for its graduates, according to its website.

During the summer months, YEAA offers internships through Student Painters House Painting to provide students with the tools they need to run their own painting business.

Emilio Loya was trained through the program for his position with Student Painters as a State College branch manager.

“They take about 50 to 60 students like me, and train and provide us with all the materials that we would need to run our own painting companies in local areas,” Loya, a fourth-year studying corporate innovation and entrepreneurship, said.

Loya said his position as a State College branch manager with Student Painters serves as his summer internship.

“Right now, there’s about 65 branch managers spread out between Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Michigan and most of the Northeast region,” Loya said.

Loya said each member of his team is either a Penn State student or a recent high school graduate.

“I’m really trying to help the community by providing jobs to younger college students who might need money for rent or food,” Loya said.

He added that all painters are trained to do house painting, exterior staining, scraping, sanding, prep work and similar tasks.

“This internship gives you hands-on experience as to what running a business is like while also showing you that entrepreneurship is about dedication, passion and perseverance,” Loya said.

Loya said the main goal of Student Painters isn’t to make a certain amount of money, but to “grow and expand” its reach for more entrepreneurs.

“Our funds go to materials first and foremost and then paying the student painters,” Loya said.

Angelina Aviles, a Bellefonte branch manager for Student Painters, said YEAA’s goal is mainly “to create better business professionals” out of college students.

“More specifically, Student Painters’ mission in State College and Bellefonte is to make the community a better place,” Aviles, a second-year in the division of undergraduate studies, said.

Brady Dorner, another State College branch manager, said this internship is a “really awesome” experience for students.

“My personal mission through this internship is to provide our customers with great service and to become a great business person through real-life business experience,” Dorner, a fourth-year studying agribusiness management, said.

Dorner said from the moment someone accepts the internship, they become a branch manager for Student Painters.

“Our role as branch managers is to hire marketers and painters, do some of the marketing ourselves and keep good communication with the customer so the job gets done,” Dorner said.

Dorner said he’s hired about three marketers and eight painters who are also Penn State students.

“We start painting about a week after finals at Penn State end, and we’ll probably wrap up about a week before classes start,” Dorner said.

Dorner also said this was a “huge” learning experience that was “great” to have outside of class.

“In class, they just give us random examples to focus on whereas this internship gives me the opportunity to actually apply what I have learned,” Dorner said.

He added that his team will paint 25 to 30 houses this summer.

“This is a one-of-a-kind internship because you are put into the role of running your own business and you face real-life scenarios that you have to deal with,” Dorner said.

Aviles said she gets a lot of experience in branch managing because “about 95%” of the houses Student Painters does are in Bellefonte.

Recently, Aviles has been away from the painting sites to work on the marketing side of the internship.

“I’ll stop in about three times a day just to check in on their progress, and make sure the job gets done,” Aviles said.

Since starting the internship, Aviles said it made her realize that she wants to be an entrepreneur in the future.

Loya said he thinks the internship is going to be “helpful” in the future because it’s teaching him “the blocks of business,” which will apply to any industry he chooses.

“At the end of the day, we’re not just a normal painting company,” Loya said. “It’s an internship, and there’s more of a story to it than just the money that comes out of it.”

